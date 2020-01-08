|
Saratoga Springs, NY – Frank C. Ruggeri passed away January 1, 2020. He was born on December 30, 1931 to the late Raphelia Passero Ruggeri Galloway and Vincent Ruggeri. Frank graduated from Johnstown High School in 1950, Paul Smith College in 1953, and the University of Michigan in 1955. He then served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge in 1957. In April of 1960 Frank married Ann Kathryn Plasay and they were together for 55 years until she passed away in March of 2016. Together in 1961 they purchased their house at 125 George St. and were the longest running owners of the house which was built in 1870. In 1962 he graduated with his Master's degree from SUNY Oneonta. Frank worked for the Schuylerville School System until his retirement in 1989. Frank was an educator both in the classroom and to his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, golfing, and wood working. Frank also took great pride in maintaining his historic home.Survivors include his children; Mary R. (husband Robert) Offenburg of Durham, NC, Frank A. (wife Toni) Ruggeri of Cuyler, NY and Grace E. (husband Brian) Spicer of Fremont, OH, sister, Vincy Brague, 12 grandchildren; Brandi Lehrer, Jake Majors, Angelica Estephan, Vincent M. Ruggeri, Robert (Emma) Offenburg, Frank (Madison) Offenburg, Brittney Offenburg, Nicole (Matthew) Bauer, Frank Ruggeri, Kelsi Spicer, David Spicer, and Maggie Spicer, six great-grandchildren; Vincent M. Ruggeri, Jr., Johnathan Ruggeri, Aubree Offenburg, Saylor Offenburg, Robert Bauer, and Bru Bauer, and numerous nieces and nephews. Frank is predeceased by one daughter, Ann McLaughlin a grandson, Nicholas R. Lehrer, and siblings Vincent Ruggeri, Joe (Jane) Ruggeri, and Grace (Gordon) Boudreau.Relatives and friends are invited to call from 12-1pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the William J Burke & Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, 518-584-5373. A funeral home service will be celebrated at 1pm and burial will be in the family plot at St. Peters Cemetery, West Ave.
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 9, 2020