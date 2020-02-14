|
|
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – Frank John Kakely passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the age of 79. He was born May 1, 1940 in Albany, NY, the middle child and only son to Frank and Mary Kakely.Frank graduated in 1959 from Guilderland High School. During his senior year, he participated in half-day vocational school for printing, which became his lifelong career. Frank was employed at multiple printing businesses and retired from the Saratogian Newspaper in 1997 after 22 years. He also worked security at Saratoga Racetrack for many summers. In addition, Frank drove school bus for the Guilderland and Saratoga school districts and retired after 27 years of service.Frank was a long-time volunteer in many community organizations. He was a past member of Saratoga Jaycees, Elks Lodge #161, Parents Without Partners Chapter 796, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and Principessa Alena Society. He also served six 2-year terms as Republican committeeman for the Saratoga community. At the time of his passing, Frank was an active member and volunteer at the Saratoga Senior Center.Frank is survived by his sisters Marion McCoon and Donna Fay; his two daughters, Mary Atkinson and TracyeKakely; grandchildren Philip Atkinson, Euel Atkinson III, and Antony Kakely;and great grandchildren Marti Atkinson and Maddi Atkinson. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.Frank had many friends in the Saratoga community and will be greatly missed.At the request of the family, there will be no calling hours or service.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saratoga Senior Center, 5 Williams St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-john-kakely
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 15, 2020