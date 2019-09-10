|
|
Malta, NY - Frank Joseph Fodera, Sr. 64, died tragically while driving his motorcycle on one of his favorite routes, on Friday (Sept. 6, 2019).Born on June 14, 1955 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Marie (O’Neill) Fodera. In 1966 Sal and Marie moved their family to Saratoga Springs and Frank graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1974.Frank followed in his Grandpa O’Neill’s footsteps working for the New York Racing Association, maintaining flowers and more recently, driving the horse ambulance. He was employed with NYRA for 32 years and loved smoking his cigars and talking with the passerby’s. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle and playing his harmonica.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy (DeLeonardis) Fodera; his son, Frank J. Fodera, Jr.; his daughter, Christie Lee Hoover (David); his granddaughter and the light of his life, Brooke Marie; his sister, Patricia; his brother, John and his children Anthony, Vinnie, Gianna and their mother, Cheri; as well as his uncle and aunt, Joe and Sue O’Neill and their family.Relatives and friends may call from 3 to 8pm Wednesday (Sept. 11) at the William J. Burke & Sons Bussing/Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30am Thursday (Sept. 12) in St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Avenue and burial will follow in Greenridge Cemetery, 17 Greenridge Place.Memorials may be made in his name to BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse), Albany Chapter BACA, PO Box 5824, Albany, NY 12205 or to Susan G. Komen For the Cure, Upstate New York, 742 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com."RIDE BABY RIDE" http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-joseph-fodera-sr
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 11, 2019