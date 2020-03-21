|
Frankie B. Romain, the daughter of the late Lawrence Charles and Ozeena Hardin Black, was born on December 5, 1930 in Concord, North Carolina. On Thursday, March 12th, 2020, she slipped quietly away from us and into eternal rest with the Lord in Mt. Vernon N.Y.Born seventh in a line of eleven siblings, Frankie was raised and educated in Concord, N.C. Early in life she was united in matrimony to the late John Spencer Davidson and from this union her first two children, Theodora and Frankie, were born. In search of work and a better life, Frankie moved to New York during the great migration of the 1950’s. It was here that she met her second husband, the late Leroy Jennings and from that union her youngest child Toye was born.During the late 50’s and early 60’s Frankie and Leroy lived in Harlem and the Bronx, NY, where they also raised Leroy’s niece the late Hilaria (Toot) Simmons. In 1967 with the older girls out on their own, they purchased their family home in Saratoga Springs N.Y.Frankie often said that when she moved to Saratoga she felt as if she had found the place she wanted to be. She happily resided in her home for 50 years and became an asset to the community she called home. It was also in Saratoga Springs, in 1984, where she met and married the late Norman T. Romain. They remained lovingly married until his departure to eternal rest.An extremely hard and dedicated worker, Frankie flourished in her role with the Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) in Saratoga Springs and retired after a robust career. However, she was never too proud to earn an honest wage, she also generated multiple sources of income by working many other jobs, (often juggling 2 or 3 at a time). When she and Leroy first purchased her home, they generated income by boarding and serving meals to workers during the NYRA racing season. Additionally, she worked for many years at the Yaddo and Reading Room and in the Saratoga Springs School district.Frankie loved the Lord! As such, she was a faithful member to her church, Dyer Phelps A.M.E. Zion Church in Saratoga Springs N.Y. She loved her church and her church family and remained an active member until her failing health. She often worked on fund raising efforts to support her church and enjoyed completing her tasks, as it gave her great joy.A humble leader and humanitarian, Frankie was talented and gifted! She loved to cook and entertain, she was a 4-H leader, and her hands were always busy. She gardened, she was an awesome seamstress, and she was a baker. She was the original Pinterest, in that she collected recipes and gardening and home ideas that she utilized and shared with anyone who needed them. She loved and supported her family immensely and helped anyone in need. She was very generous with her time and modest resources, and was a Blessing to all who knew her.Left to cherish her precious memory, are her three sisters: Sarah B. Murphy, Harriet B. Stafford, Juanita B. Poole, her three brothers, William Black, Henry Black (Mae) and Roy Black; seven grandchildren, Lynell, Amir, Nicole (Alwin), Donnell, Francis, Summer and Satin; five great-grandchildren, Kwanasia, Matthew, Lauren, Amiya and Tyler; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her three loving daughters: Theodora D. Stanback, Frankie E. Thompson, and Toye J. Tobin; her parents and step mother Ida Kate Black; her older brother Lawrence Charles (L.C.); two older sisters, Ruth B. Dailey, Lola Ozeena B. Jones; and younger sister Eddie B. Wood.Frankie was a once in a lifetime mother, grandmother and dear, dear friend. With a fiery personality and a beautiful singing voice, she planted deep seeds of love and wisdom into her children and grandchildren that will grow far beyond her leaving. We will cherish her memory and legacy always!“Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power.Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes”Ephesians 6:10-11 http://www.lastingmemories.com/frankie-b-romain
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 22, 2020