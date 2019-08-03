Home

Malta - Frederick Vicari, 66, passed away Friday morning, August 2, 2019. Born on November 16, 1952 in Manhattan, NY, he was the son of the late Philip and Theresa (Tomas) Vicari.Fred worked for many years as a salesman starting with Fedway Associates in New Jersey and R.J. Reynolds Company and finished his career at Paul De Lima Coffee. Fred loved to watch his son, Kevin, play hockey and baseball. He was a loyal fan of the New York Mets and Jets and enjoyed watching the horse races.He is survived by his wife of 32 years Andrea Vicari; and his son, Kevin Vicari of Ballston Spa.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St, Ballston Spa, where a funeral service will be held at 7pm.Memorial contributions in memory of Fred may be made to the charity of one’s choice.Online remembrances may be made atwww.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frederick-vicari
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 4, 2019
