Saratoga Springs, NY - Gail Eggleston Pitney, 73, lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs, passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on March 3, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Percy and Elizabeth (Wilhelm) Eggleston.She was a 1964 graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. Gail began her nursing education at the former Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge, NY. One of her proudest achievements, at the age of 44, was earning her degree as a Registered Nurse at Adirondack Community College. She had a multi-faceted nursing career beginning at Glens Falls Hospital. In 1975, Gail began nursing at Saratoga Hospital working in the ICU, Pediatrics and Same Day Surgery Units until retiring after 42 years. She loved working alongside her hospital colleagues, many of whom became lifelong friends. Gail was known for her dedication, compassion and the personal connection she made with each patient she cared for.In 1967, she married William D. Pitney. Together they spent the next 53 years raising their family as devoted parents and grandparents. In 1996, she made the first of many journeys to the coast of Maine, starting a 25 year family tradition. Gail loved long walks on the beach - especially Drake’s Island, filling her pockets with seashells and she most looked forward to eating lobster at Nunan’s Lobster Hut in Cape Porpoise. She enjoyed the sun shining upon her especially when sitting in front of the ocean alongside her husband. From the time she was a young girl she knew she wanted to be a mother. She raised three children with tremendous love, spirit and motherly guidance. Among her favorite things were the many laughter filled nights playing games around the kitchen table with her family, sitting on the lawn at SPAC watching the New York City Ballet under the stars and gathering her family for holiday celebrations which she always made extra special.She was most proud of her grandchildren, making sure to celebrate each and every one and loved them infinitely. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Carol Clark Carney, (2019). She is survived by her husband of 53 years, William D. Pitney; three children, Meg (Ed) Gilgallon and Kate (Dan) Gaba, all of Saratoga Springs and Wm. David Pitney of Schuylerville; four grandsons, Dylan Gilgallon, Maxwell, Jackson and Benjamin Gaba; one granddaughter, Erin Kate Gilgallon. Gail was devoted to both her sister, Lynn Eggleston of Albany and brother in law, Steven Carney of Gansevoort. She took pride in being a special part of the lives of her nephews and neice: Scott Clark, Laurie Gregorek and Daniel Eggleston. The family wishes to thank Dr. Matthew R. DiCaprio, M.D. and Dr. Bradford Palmer, MD for the care and attention they provided her and who both helped us so much during this difficult time. We carry her heart in the days ahead and know that her light will forever shine extra bright especially at Christmas under the glow of the Christmas tree.“WE love you more...”Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7pm Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, at 10am, Saturday (Feb. 29) in the historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway, by the Rev. Thomas H. Chevalier, pastor. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Sarcomastrong.com or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/gail-pitney
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 25, 2020