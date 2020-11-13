Ballston SpaGary C. Paige 76, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Niskayuna, NY on June 3, 1944 to Edward and Ruth Paige.Gary was a Navy veteran serving in Londonderry, Ireland where he met the love of his life Monica Paige. Together they came to the United States where they raised their family.Gary worked for General Electric Co for many years. He was a talented handyman and was always willing to lend a hand to any project. He enjoyed woodworking and fishing. His greatest joy was his family and he treasured the time they spent together. He was the best husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather anyone could ask for.Gary is survived by his beloved wife Monica; his children Suzanne Fisher (Jim Lambert), Gary Paige, Jr. (Wendy), and Chris Paige (Kristin); several grandchildren and two great granddaughters. He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Ruth Paige, and his siblings.Funeral services will be held 9:30am Tuesday, November 17 at St. Mary’s Church, Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Burial with military honors will follow at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, November 16 from 5pm to 7pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa.Social distancing and facemasks will be required.The family would like to thank Dr. Julie Phillips and the staff at the VA Medical Center, Joyce Crawford and the staff of Community Hospice of Saratoga, Home Health Aides Daye Kondenar and Julie Gilchrist, and their loving neighbors and friends for their care and compassion given to Gary throughout his illness.Memorial contributions in memory of Gary may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or Alzheimer's Association
, Pine West Plaza Building 4 Suite 405, Washington Ave Ext. Albany, NY 12205.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/gary-paige