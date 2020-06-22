Saratoga Springs, NY - Gary Paul Willette, 73, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020 at St. Peter’s Hospital in the Hospice wing.He was born in Saratoga Springs on July 9, 1946. He was the son of the late, Joseph and Jane (Cormie) Willette of Schuylerville, NY. Gary is predeceased by his wife, Nancy (Leone) Willette; his brother, Joseph Jr.; his stepdaughter, Amy Richards and his brother in law, Darwin Hanna. He is survived by his daughter, Renee Johnson (Kevin); his son, Christopher Willette (Sandra); his step daughters, Shannon Lawler (Andy) and Jamie Morwin (Mike); his sister Joanne Hanna; a brother, Kevin Willette (Carole); his brother in law Joseph Leone Jr (Virginia); as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Gary grew up in Schuylerville, NY and later became a Staff Sargent while he was in the Air Force. Upon his discharge, he got a job at General Electric as a draftsman. Throughout his career with several companies, he worked his way up to become a CAD engineer, where his talents were put on display. An avid JETS fan, his many interest included wood working, fishing, gardening, golf, cooking, the horse track and his beloved dog, Dakota.Do to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private and held for immediate family at the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Burial with Military Honors will be conducted at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.A special thanks go out to the staff of Community Hospice in Saratoga for their wonderful care and support they showed Gary and his family in his final weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gary’s memory to the Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence, St. Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefunealhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gary-paul-willette
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.