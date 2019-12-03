|
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – George E. Stevens, 59, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 after a brief illness at Saratoga Hospital.He was born in Saratoga Springs, NY on August 6, 1960 to George H. Stevens and Ruth E. Dunbar.After graduating from Paul Smith’s College, George returned to Saratoga, wearing many hats in life including brother in law, god father, husband and dad. He was married to Patricia A. Toleman on July 4, 1987. Throughout his life, he made many connections and friendships over the years. He always had a story to tell about his life experiences. His skills gave him an opportunity to work at Saratoga Raceway, Billy Morris Excavating and Allerdice Building Supply.George was excellent at putting others before himself; lending a helping hand in the neighborhood when he could. Whether it was mowing a friend’s lawn or helping clear snow from the neighbor’s sidewalks. All you had to do was ask and George would find a way to help. He always played a part in his children’s activities as well, including helping to coach little league teams and going on camping trips with local scout troops.In his free time George loved collecting Hot Wheels and Matchbox Cars, stamps, and coins. He was a true locomotive enthusiast. Life size and toy trains alike always brought a smile to George’s face. He also enjoyed taking the Yankees Trail bus down to the city and catching a Yankees game. George’s biggest passion though, was his family and always making sure they had what they needed. He relished in the fact of being a Papa.George is survived by his son George W. Stevens, daughters Stephanie M. Doktor (Roland), Nicole A. Casertino (Michael), brother Paul Stevens (Mary), sister Carol Stevens, granddaughter Mia Marie Stevens, and niece/god daughter Rebecca Stevens (Ethan Poole).He is preceded by his parents and loving wife Patricia.A funeral service will be held at 4:00pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Calling hours will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-e-stevens
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 4, 2019