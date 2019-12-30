|
|
SARATOGA SPRINGS: George H. Amedore, age 72, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from Lewy Body Dementia.George was born on April 22, 1947, the son of the late Carl and June Amedore. George attended Schenectady Schools graduating from Mt. Pleasant. While there, he competed in wrestling and had many undefeated seasons. George was a Boy Scout, reaching the rank of Eagle Scout.After graduating from SUNY-Albany he worked for Saratoga Schools as a school psychologist. Continuing his studies, he earned an Ed.D. in Educational Administration. He then served as principal of the Division Street School where he was loved by children and staff alike. He was a great advocate for Special Education students, integrating them into the regular classroom long before it was common practice. Dr. “A”, as students called him, then became Assistant Superintendent of South Glens Falls school district and a few years later took the job as Superintendent in Plattsburgh where he stayed for nine years until he retired in 2002. George was also Scout Master for Troop 16 in Saratoga, served as District Chairperson for two years and he served on the AAA Board of Directors for several years. Always active George hiked the 46 Peaks (46er) of the Adirondacks, camped, mountain biked, skied and golfed with his buddies at McGregor Golf links. He also taught skiing at Alpine Meadows in Greenfield, NY and Gore Mountain.As he moves on to Heaven, he leaves many who love him here; his wife of 38 years, Annie A. Amedore; stepsons, Mitchell (Sheri), Todd (Tina); grandsons, Ethan, Alex and the late Andrew; his brother Tom (Maria); a large Amedore family of cousins and many golf and ski buddies. His ashes will be sprinkled on April 22, 2020 on Whiteface Mountain.The family extends a thank you to the staff of Home of The Good Shepherd in Malta for their extraordinary care in the past three plus years.A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 9:00 am to 9:45 am prior to the service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of George to the Alzheimer’s Association of Albany. http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-h-amedore
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 31, 2019