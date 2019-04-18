Saratoga Springs, NY – George J. Karam passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.Born on September 4, 1958 in Rome, NY he was the son of the late George B. and Elizabeth (Abounader) Karam. George was a 1976 graduate of Rome Free Academy and for many years ran the family business, Thrifty Food Store. On December 5, 1997 he married his love, Joy Rolewicz, and together they moved to Saratoga Springs.George had a lifelong passion for harness racing and horse ownership which led to a career in training and racing horses in Upstate NY. He also served as president of the Saratoga Harness Horseperson’s Association. This in turn led to his dream job of judging harness races. At the time of his passing he was the Presiding Judge at Yonkers Raceway.Family was everything to George and his love, passion and special bond with his son was undeniable. His greatest joy was watching him excel into The Voice of the Saints and following all the local sports at Saratoga Catholic Central where Brandon is presently a junior.Survivors include his wife Joy and beloved son Brandon; two brothers Douglas (Fredice) Karam of Rochester Hills, MI and Joseph (Jennifer) Karam of Bannockburn, Illinois; his sister Genevieve (Frank) Tallarino of Rome, NY; sister-in-law Jill (Henry) Koziarz of Rome, NY; step-mother Madeline Karam of Utica, NY and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may call from 3 to 7pm Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway by Rev. Thomas H. Chevalier, pastor. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers please consider donations to an education fund set up for “Brandon R. Karam”, c/o Catskill Hudson Bank, 2452 State Route 9 Suite 104, Malta, NY 12020 (518-289-5463).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-j-karam Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary