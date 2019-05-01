|
|
BALLSTON SPA - George M. Klementowski, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, April 30, 2019 at St. Peter’s Hospital surrounded by his loving family.He was born on May 30, 1925 in Galway, NY, the son of the late Emil Klementowski and Mary Plowczewska Klementowski.George joined the US Army in 1943 and proudly served his country. He was a decorated WWII Veteran where he earned the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal. George was a talented do-it yourselfer in auto mechanics, carpentry, electrical plumbing, landscaping and much more. He was an avid New York Yankees fan, as well as an automobile enthusiast, he enjoyed buying, selling and refurbishing cars and garage sales. In his past time, he loved driving through the countryside, but his most precious time was spent with family at the family activities.George is survived by his daughters, Joyce Gladd (Uldis), Sharon Thomas (Stanley), Viola Taylor-Yaksta (Edward); sister, Jennie Lesniewski; grandchildren, Jennifer Blaauboer (Scott), Robert Lee (Angie), Gary Fuller (Kathy), Kimberley Brown (Steve), Kristie Thomas (Holly), Michael Taylor (Heidi); great-grandchildren, Alex Fuller, Harley Fuller, Jadie Lee, Kolbie Lee, Gracie Lee, Wade Blaauboer, Miranda Blaauboer, Luke Sanders, Julia Sanders; great-great grandson, Grayson Fuller; many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his wife Edith Bills Klementowski.Family and friends may call from 10:45 am to 11:45 am at the funeral home prior to the service.A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Ford, Justine and the staff at the Saratoga Community Hospice, and Dolly Bobar for her love and companionship. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of George to St. Peter’s Health Partners, 315 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 or a .If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-m-klementowski
Published in The Saratogian on May 2, 2019