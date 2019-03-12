Home

George P. Luce

George P. Luce Obituary
GANSEVOORT - George P. Luce, age 91, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.He was born on July 18, 1927 in Whitehall, NY, the son of the late Stephen Luse and Laura Lopez Luce.George is survived by his sister, Carmel Laura Moffett; daughters, Helen Bostain, Laura Luse and many friends who will miss him dearly.At the request of the family there will be no calling hours or service.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-p-luce
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 13, 2019
