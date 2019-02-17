Saratoga Springs, NYGeorge P. Pilkey, PhD, teacher, mentor, counselor, devoted father and grandfather, Adirondack 46er, nature lover and all around good guy, died on February 11, 2019, doing what he loved most, hiking and communing with nature.George’s youth was spent in Staten Island, NY, then he moved on at 17 to University of Rochester and University of Buffalo, studying geology, English and education, ultimately earning a PhD in counseling education. He inspired countless students in his 55 years with the NY State Education system. As Director of Counseling for 33 years at Fulton Montgomery Community College, he developed the advisement program and innovative academic classes.George also worked for many years at Empire State College as a professor and mentor, retiring in August 2018. A born educator, he never lost his enthusiasm for working with students.George touched many people through his volunteer work, to which he was committed from an early age. He served on many boards, coached youth sports, participated in nature conservancy and, most recently, worked for the EOC soup kitchen and food delivery and as an ESL tutor.His interests were varied. It wasn’t unusual for him to be toting his guitar, often into the classroom, or paddling, fishing, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, traveling abroad or studying new subjects, his latest being the Italian language. He was extremely proud of his sons and grandchildren, which was clearly evident to all who conversed with him.George is survived by his best friend and wife of 31 years, Melissa Pilkey, three sons, David (Meg Blaney) of Newington, CT, Bruce (Kelly) of Ballston Spa and Cameron (Kylie McKeighan) of Saratoga Springs, four grandchildren, Isabella and Michael Pilkey, Anna Pilkey and Guy Campney, and his “adopted” daughter, Vanessa Merolla and her family of Troy. Also, his sister, Rita Schiallo of Scotland, many nieces and nephews and countless friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Isabella Pilkey.George brought enthusiasm and joy to all he did and inspired many. If you were fortunate to have known him, continue his legacy of community service, positivity and nature conservancy in his honor.The family extends heartfelt thanks to the Law Enforcement and First Responder Team who worked tirelessly on Monday night, February 11.A celebration in honor of George’s life will take place on Saturday, February 23 with a calling period from 11AM to 1PM, followed immediately by a service at Presbyterian New England Congregational Church, 24 Circular St., Saratoga Springs. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).Donations in his memory may be made to the George P. Pilkey scholarship fund, PO Box 164, Middle Grove, NY 12850. In keeping with George’s dedication to education, a scholarship will be awarded annually to a Human Service student at Empire State College.Please, no flowers. Instead, plant a tree, take a hike, be grateful.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-p-pilkey Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary