George Patrick Stanton
SARATOGA SPRINGS-George Patrick Stanton, age 79, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. He was born on October 22, 1940 in Schenectady, NY to William and Winifred Stanton. George attended Saint John the Evangelist School. He began working at a young age at various jobs. George was proud to serve his country in the Air National Guard. He began working at General Electric in 1964 and worked there until his retirement in 1990. George married the love of his life, Elma on August 5, 1962 and just celebrated 58 years of “Wedded Bliss”. Together they raised their children, Wayne and Sheryl. George and his wife Elma had a love for boating. They passed this love of being on the water to their children and grandchildren. George was always happiest when boating with his friends and family and was always cracking jokes and matching wits with everyone. George was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He will always be remembered for his generosity, willingness to lend a hand and his sense of humor. George is survived by his loving wife, Elma and his son, Wayne Stanton and daughter-in-law Esther Stanton. His daughter Sheryl Kirk and son-in-law Tom Kirk. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kyle and James Stanton, Karissa Kirk and her fiancé Cameron, Shawn Kirk and his fiancé Logan and Jennifer Gates and her husband Andrew. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Eve Stanton, along with several nephews and cousins. He is also survived by many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Winifred Stanton; brother, William Stanton; sister, May Jess; brother-in-law, Edward Jess; his nephew, Thomas Jess; niece, Joanne Perry and several cousins. A private family funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY with Father Martin Fisher officiating. Interment will be held at 1 pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Albany, NY 12205 following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of George can be made to a charity of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-patrick-stanton



Published in The Saratogian from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
