Fort Edward, NY - George W. Gurtler Jr. passed away suddenly Friday, July 17, 2020. Services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.burkefuneralhome.com
Extending my condolences to the Gurtler family. May your memories bring you comfort .
Kathleen Bell Piccirillo
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Very sorry to hear George has passed away. He was so pleasant at work, always obliging and friendly. He will be missed at Centres.
Anne Paolano
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Sorry to hear of George's passing . We worked together for many years at the Saratoga ARC. We had a lot of good times together. We both could work and laugh and joke together which made time fly. I will miss him !
Gene Beach
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Rest In peace Georgie. Many fond memories of our days on Meadowbrook Rd.
Maureen and Diana Meader
Friend
July 23, 2020
To George's Family and Friends, Please accept our deepest condolences for your loss. Sincerely, The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
