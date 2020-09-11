Saratoga Springs - George W. Gurtler Sr., 91, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 at Wesley Community Care Center. Born on August 6, 1929 in Saratoga Springs to the late Benjamin and Eleanor Gurtler. George left High School at 17 years old to enlist in U.S. Navy from 1946 until 1950. When he returned from the service George married the love of his life Maralyn Horsfield on September 26, 1952. He held several jobs before being appointed a Saratoga Springs City Firefighter for 30 years until retirement. Over the years he enjoyed with his family, camping, hiking, and canoeing. After retirement George had several hobbies including Competition Shooting, Native American Culture, which included construction of three different teepees. He also enjoyed woodworking and wood turning and has numerous awards from The Northeastern Woodworkers Association which he belonged to for several years. Also in his early years of the Late 50's and early 60's he had a pilots license and a passion for flying small airplanes. "GG" enjoyed spending time with his family, including his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Along with his parents, George was predeceased by his wife, Maralyn Gurtler; his daughter Marjorie Pastore; his son George W. Gurtler Jr. and sister Marge Cummings. George is survived by his children Bernard (Karen) Gurtler, John Gurtler, Kathleen (Kevin) Brower, Diane (Christopher) Richardson. Also is survived by 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, His brother Benjamin (Doris) Gurtler and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the nurses and staff of 2 Springs at The Wesley Community Health Center for all of your kindness and care for George while he resided there. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday September 13 from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. at William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY (518-584-5373). Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Interment with Military Honors will be the following day, September 14th at 10:30 A.M. at The Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemtery, Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of George W. Gurtler to The Wesley Foundation at www.thewesleycommunity.org/wesley-foundation/donate/donate-now/
. Online condolences can be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-w-gurtler-sr