We lost our hero today, March 3, 2019 after a long illness. He was 88year old.Burkey passed at home surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his wife Ellie (Selby) of 64 years, Daughter Alice, sons William, Timothy, Mark, Phillip and David, Nine grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Siblings, brothers James and Robert and Sister CarolHe was pre-deceased by his Mom and Dad, sisters Marjorie and Rosemary and brother, Timothy and grandson Bryce.Born in Saratoga Springs, he graduated SS High School in 1948.In July 1950 Burkey joined the Army; He would fight for six months on the front lines before being captured on May 18, 1951 by the North Koreans. After marching from May until October he was held prisoner of war until August 27, 1953After an Honorable Discharge from the Army he went to work for his step- Dad, Percy Dake at Stewarts, married his wife Ellie, started a large family and went to work for AT&T/Lucent Technologies and retired form there as a supervisor in 1987.George is a Life member of the National Ex-POW.s and VFW Post 3282 in Port Orange, also a member of Am. Legion Post 361 and charter member of AMVETS Post 1992 in Mt. Dora, Florida, Past Commander of V.F.W. Post 8645 New Paltz, NY.There will be a service with full military honors at a later date.George’s family wants to express their appreciation to the Halifax Hospice group that worked with him and our family. Special thanks to Nurse Joie and Social Worker Bridgette, the CNA’s took extra loving care of our hero. Thank you.In memory of George please consider Halifax Health Hospice of Port Orange, FloridaCondolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.comArrangements entrusted with the Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange, Florida. http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-william-burke-jr
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 10, 2019