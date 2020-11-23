Saratoga Springs-SARATOGA SPRINGS – Georgia “GG” Alicia Radtke (Grinos), age 95, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20th, 2020 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Formerly of Rochester, N.Y., she and her family resided for many years in the suburb of Brighton. Georgia grew up in N.Y.S. and PA. One of her greatest accomplishments is that she overcame a difficult childhood to achieve a life of stability, security and happiness. Georgia was largely self-educated, progressing on to various computer-rainingprograms underwritten by IBM in N.Y.C. and by the Treasury Department and the Pentagon. As an independent young woman, she worked for 10 years in cities from N.Y. to FL., finally arriving in Buffalo, N.Y., where she met her future husband. She and Donald Radtke, married for 45 years, were partners in their residential income property, real estate and development businesses. They had three children who were always aware of, and sometimes involved in, the family occupations. Always concerned about physical health, she was a lap swimmer for much of her life. She gained local fame in her 70’s when she was recruited by her health insurance company to be the TV, newspaper and calendar poster girl for healthy senior living. Georgia has lived in Saratoga since 2009 near her daughter Denise. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Radtke, and her siblings Bill, Helen and Mary Ann. She is survived by her three children, Donna Radtke, Bill Radtke and Denise Radtke; grandchildren Jesse Perrin, Schuyler Thomas, Nicola Thomas and Asher Thomas; and great-grandchildren Zachary Perrin, Anna Perrin and Matilda Perrin. Georgia was a devoted mother, a loving wife, and a dynamic bundle of energy. If desired, friends can make a memorial contribution to The Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. At the family’s request, there will be no calling hours or service. A “Celebration of Life” is planned for the coming summer. For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com
. http://www.lastingmemories.com/georgia-radtke-grinos