MIDDLE GROVE - Gerald Dawson, Sr., age 57 passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Albany Medical Center with his family at his side. He was born May 1, 1963 in Schenectady, NY, the son of Sidney Dawson and Carol Beard Dawson. Gerald was a laborer with Slack Chemical in Saratoga Springs for many years. Gerald loved to work on Race cars and playing the drums. He was an avid outdoorsman, he could be found outside and in the back woods enjoying what he loved the most. Gerald is survived by his parents, Sidney (JD) and Carol Dawson; sons, Gerald Dawson (Nicole Sanders) and Gerald’s mother Dee Dee Ward, Michael Aldrich (Jackie); brothers, Jason Hartman, Michael Deberardinis; sisters, Lynna Banks, Ashley Dawson, Cassandra Raperisarda; grandchildren, Kailey Dawson, Alissa Dawson, little Mike and Abby Aldrich; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly. He preceded in death by his brothers, Glen Dawson and Louie Deberardinis. A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Family and friends may call from 12 noon to 1 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of our staff and every guest. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/gerald-dawson-sr