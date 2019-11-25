|
Corinth, NY - Gerald R. Lundgren, 73, passed away Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) at Gateway House of Peace.Born on Aug. 6, 1946 in Saratoga Springs, NY, he was the son of the late Edward and Ruth Cornell Lundgren. A graduate of Saratoga Springs High School, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting at Siena College. He was an accountant for thirteen years with the Saratoga County Department of Social Services and later served as a Saratoga County deputy treasurer for several years prior to his retirement. A veteran of the US Army serving from 1966 to l969, he served one year in Vietnam and earned the rank of staff sergeant. Gerald was a 47 year member and Past Exalted Ruler (1984) of Saratoga Wilton B.P.O. Elks Lodge 161 and was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he was a past president of the congregation as well as an elder.In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, David J. Lundgren.Survivors include one brother, James (wife Marion) Lundgren of Clifton Park; his sister, Janice Smalley of Tennessee and many nieces and nephews.His funeral service will be at 2pm Wednesday (Nov. 27) in St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 149 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs and there will be no calling hours.Burial with military honors will be private at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cem., 200 Duell Road.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made in his name to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street or St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 149 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gerald-lundgram
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 26, 2019