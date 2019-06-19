|
GLENS FALLSGerald, “Gerry” Waghorn Jr., 75, passed away on June 15, 2019. He was born in Schenectady, NY on May 31, 1944, to Frances and Gerald Waghorn.Graduating from St. Peter’s Academy (now Saratoga Central Catholic High School), in 1962, Gerry proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served for 14 years. Among his duty assignments was a tour aboard the USS Boston, Guided Missile Cruiser, in the Mediterranean Sea. After his enlistment, he remained an active member of several Navy veteran organizations. Gerry was also a member of the American Legion.Starting a second career, he began a 25-year term in the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. Following retirement, Gerry worked at the Hyde Museum for four years as a Security Guard.“Generous to a fault,” Gerry was an ongoing contributor to many charities around the country. His many friends, including former inmates, visited Gerry often.Gerry was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Richard; and his wife, Brenda.He is survived by his sister, Shirley Ebert (David, deceased) and brother, David (Susan) Waghorn; nieces, Melissa Waghorn and Julie Briscoe (Sean); nephews, Gary Ebert and Brian Waghorn (Christine); as well as several great-nieces and nephews.Contributions in Gerald’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice.Calling hours will be Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Baker’s Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, N.Y. 12804.A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, June 24, at 10 a.m. at The Church of St. Peter, South Broadway, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. with the Rev. Thomas H. Chevalier.Burial with military honors will follow at the Gerald. B. H. Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, N.Y.Condolences can be sent directly to the funeral home or though www.bakerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gerald-gerry-waghorn-jr
Published in The Saratogian on June 21, 2019