Halfmoon, NY - Geraldine Lee Oliver, age 83, passed peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Schenectady, NY. Geraldine was born in Whittier, CA on October 9, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Sennett Arthur and Virginia Mae Oliver.Geraldine, Gerry to those who knew her, was a graduate of Rosemead High School in 1954. While there, she served as the editor for the school newspaper, member of the senior cabinet, ASB secretary, received an award for outstanding student service, she also enjoyed playing the piano, became a lifeguard at the local pool, and began her first job at See’s candies. It was here that she truly discovered her love for chocolate, a passionate love that stayed with her throughout her life.Gerry moved on from her position at See’s to become an accountant, but her most coveted title was Mom. She was truly a loving, nurturing, generous, kindhearted, and insightful person, with a beautiful smile. She taught her children to always respect and cherish others, and to be compassionate. Gerry filled her home with laughter and all of the kids wanted to be at her house. She kept her "childlike wonder" throughout her life. She stayed actively involved in her children's lives, both within and outside of the home. She served as the class “room mom”, made costumes for Halloween and the school plays, and volunteered for church activities. Geraldine came to Christ at a very young age and was devoted to her religious beliefs throughout her life, passing this gift down to her children and grandchildren. Gerry had many Loves; though she doted on her family, she loved being surrounded by animals. Animals were drawn to her. She welcomed squirrels, dogs, birds, lizards, mice, snakes, tarantulas, cows, chickens, pigs and even a couple raccoons into the home throughout her lifetime. She encouraged everyone to see and treat them like family. For more than twenty plus years she enjoyed the company of her two beloved cats, Sweetie Pie and Tiger.Gerry was an incredible woman, she wasn’t just a mother, a grandmother, and/or a good friend, she was an amazing storyteller too. She also had a love for gardening, but a very special knack at finding anything that was lost and a keen ability to notice the little things, which she also passed on to her children. She enjoyed her road trips with her children and grandchildren. Geraldine was an organizer at heart, she loved to keep track of everything, life’s engagements, her duties, her thoughts using the good old-fashioned list format of pen-to-paper. Gerry was always ready with a napkin when needed. She was drawn to the color blue and saw “faces” in everything, from clouds to wallpaper, to the mashed potatoes on her dinner plate. She had many things she was proud of in her lifetime, notably her visit to the White House under President Obama. Geraldine was a truly loved woman and will be missed by friends and family all over the country.Gerry spent much of her life in La Habra, CA and moved to be with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandson to upstate New York in 2006.Survivors include her children and their spouses, Dennis and Meredyth, Dana and Kristy, Zandra and Steven, Bryant, and Holly and Mark; her grandchildren and their spouses, Devin, Grant, Kyle and Jenna, Jared, Breanna, Samantha and Eric, Lacy, Cheyenne and Jack, and her great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Jolie and Owen.A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.The family has requested donations to be made in support of the Special Needs Services, Newmeadow School, 23 Sitterly Road Clifton Park, NY 12065.Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Geraldine’s Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/geraldine-lee-oliver
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 17, 2019