Rockville Centre, NYGerren Joseph Faustini, age 36, a resident of Rockville Centre and native of Saratoga Springs, passed away in his sleep on Saturday (April 13, 2019) from an unexpected health issue.Gerren was a loving, dedicated father, son, husband, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and coworker. He had unconditional love for his two-year old son, Augustus (Gus), the pride and joy of his life. Gerren was admired and well respected by all those he met in his personal and professional life. He excelled at his profession and was committed to healthcare administration, for which he was recognized as a recipient of several healthcare awards and accolades. Gerren's motto was "work hard, play hard".His passions included sports, music, his Italian heritage and culture and all things Saratoga. Gerren was a happy young man who loved, and was loved by his entire extended family, friends and colleagues. He loved life and was known for his wit, wisdom and humor. At holiday gatherings, he would often imitate family characteristics and traits to the delight of us all. Gerren was an excellent conversationalist, because he was personable and friendly to all. He was always the first to give a helping hand to his family, friends, coworkers and even strangers.Gerren graduated from Saratoga Central Catholic H.S. in 2000. He attended Cornell University where he received a B.S. in Human Biology. Gerren completed an M.P.H. graduate degree from Yale University, School of Epidemiology and Public Health, in conjunction with the Yale School of Management.He was currently employed as Associate Vice President of Operations for Faculty Practice at Montefiore Health System. Prior to Montefiore, he worked at the New York-Presbyterian Health System for the hospital physician networks. He served as Regional Vice President of Operations for Advantage Care Physicians (NYC). At Northwell Health System, Gerren worked as the Senior Administrative Director of Otolaryngology at Lenox Hill Hospital. Following his Administrative Fellowship at Northwell Health System, he served as the Manager of Hospital Operations for North Shore University Hospital. While employed at the LIJ Health System, he was awarded the Six Sigma Black Belt and an Energeia Partnership Certificate from Molloy College.In his brief lifetime, Gerren received several awards such as the LIJ President's Award for Innovation, the Saul B. Katz Administrative Fellowship and the American College of Healthcare Executives Award for Excellence in Leadership at Yale. In the summer of 2016, the magazine American Healthcare Leader published an extensive article highlighting his leadership abilities in healthcare. Gerren was a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He also served as a Board Member of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Rockville Centre.Survivors include his wife, Victoria and his son Augustus "Gus"; his parents Giuseppe and Mary Faustini, his sister Franca (Angelo) Zuppa and two nieces Gioia and Stella, all of Saratoga Springs; his uncles Fernando (Pia) Faustini and William (Donna) Verrastro, his Aunt Pasqualina (Domenico) Silvestri; his in-laws Charles and Patricia Dunham, several cousins, and countless friends.To celebrate Gerren's life, relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7pm Wednesday (Apr. 17) at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373).Due to the observance of Holy Week, the Liturgy of the Word will be offered at 11am Thursday in St. Clement's Roman Catholic Church, 231 Lake Avenue. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an education fund established for his son in the name of “Augustus G. Faustini”, c/o Adirondack Trust Company, 473 Broadway, Saratoga Springs NY 12866. (518-584-5844).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gerren-joseph-faustini Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary