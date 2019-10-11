|
|
Saratoga Springs, NY – Gloria J. Battaglini passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. Born on March 9, 1944 in Wood Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rev. J. Elden Matlock and Mabel Matlock. Gloria was a loving mother to her sons and wife of 50 years to her late husband Peter. She enjoyed nothing more than making her sons and granddaughter happy. She enjoyed the Saratoga Race Track where she and Peter could be found almost every weekend in the past throughout the summer racing season. Gloria was a devoted fan of Penn State football and the New York Football Giants and always looked forward to the fall season. Survivors include her sons Michael Battaglini and Steven Battaglini (daughter in-law Erin Duffy) all of Ballston Spa NY; granddaughter Kayla Battaglini of Woodstock, NY; sister Patricia Herb of Harrisburg, PA; sister Mary Lou Byerly (husband Dennis Byerly) of Choconut, PA; brother Scott Matlock of Shippensburg, PA; a number of nieces and nephews and other relatives. In addition to her parents, Gloria was predeceased by her husband Peter Battaglini and sisters Barbara Wilkinson, Ruth Jackman, and brother Joseph Matlock. Relatives and Friends are invited to call from 12-2 pm, Monday October 14, 2019 at the William J. Burke and Sons / Bussing and Cunniff, Inc. funeral home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). A celebration of Gloria's life will follow at 2 pm.In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Gloria's name to The , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/gloria-j-battaglini
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 12, 2019