Albany, NY- Gordon H. Sanders, passed away on August 17th at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center. Born in Albany, N.Y., he graduated from Albany High School, attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and graduated from Siena College. He worked in public accounting until his entry into the US Army, and he was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany. He married his beloved wife, Dorothy, in 1955 and the couple were married for 65 years. Dorothy joined him in Germany where they resided for the remainder of his tour of duty. Upon returning home, Gordon and Dorothy settled in Saratoga Springs and owned and operated The Style Shop and Caplan’s in Ballston Spa and Mechanicville, respectively, until retirement. He is survived by his devoted wife, Dorothy, his cherished sons Garrett (Jane) of Delmar, NY, Barry (Patricia) of Andover, MA and his loving grandsons and their wives: Michael (Jessica) of Denver, CO and Jeremy (Jessica) of Baltimore, MD. He is survived by his sister, Dr. Mindy Sanders Stein of Niskayuna, NY. He was a longtime member of Congregation Shaara Tfille, The Jewish Community Center of Saratoga Springs, The B’nai B’rith, and the NY State Council of Retail Merchants. Funeral services will be held at the cemetery of Congregation Shaara Tfille on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Donations in his memory may be made to Congregation Shaara Tfille, 84 Weibel Avenue Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/gordon-h-sanders