|
|
HUDSON FALLS - Gregory John Cutler, 71, passed away on Feb. 5, 2019 at his home after a 25 year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.Greg was born on July 19, 1947 in Glens Falls, and spent most of his life in the area. A self-employed owner operator truck driver for over 40 years, Greg was always willing to help anyone in need, at home or on the road.His dedication to family and friends, his grit and perseverance, stories from the truck, jokes, and love for cars, engines and all things that go, will be remembered lovingly by his family, friends, and colleagues.He is survived by his wife, Cynthia King Cutler of Hudson Falls; children Sarah Franklin, and her husband, Jon, of Bethesda, Maryland; James G. Cutler, and his wife, Pam, of Hudson Falls; Patrick Campbell of Cambridge; Timothy Campbell of Tainan, Taiwan; and Holly Harrison, and her husband Dave, of Golden, Colorado; grand-children James and Mason Cutler; Alicia, Sasha, and Mac Harrison; Hannah and Kellen Campbell; Nichole and Patricia Campbell; Madison Hilali; W. Cutler, Graham, and Beckett Franklin; and great-grandchildren Chase and Hunter Cutler. He was predeceased by his daughters Stacey Cutler-Ryther and Janan Elisabeth Hilali. A Panikhida service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, February 8, at home.Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday February 9 at Christ the Savior Orthodox Church, 349 Eastline Road, Ballston Spa. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at Christ the Savior with interment to follow at St Basil's Cemetery in Maplewood, NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gregory-john-cutler
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 9, 2019