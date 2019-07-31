|
|
Gansevoort, NY - Harlowe Jacox, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital. He was 79 years old. Born February 13, 1940 in Watertown, NY, he was the son of the late Slyvester Jacox and Beaulah Hardter. Harlowe was one of seven children. Harlowe was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked as a steam plant operator for Finch Pruyn in Glens Falls for 35 years until his retirement. Harlowe enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Harlowe was predeceased his wife, Judith Jacox and three sisters, Patricia Watson, Caroline Damon and Sally Barker. He is survived by four children, Elisa Burke and her husband Bruce, Mark Jacox (Michelle Anderson), Steven Jacox and his wife Tracy, Kimberly O’Reilly and her husband Todd; three brothers, Lloyd Jacox, John Hardter and Charles Jacox; six grandchildren, Jeremy Burke and his wife Lisa, Steven Jacox, Cydney O’Reilly, Samantha Burke, Jacquelyn O’Reilly, and Leonard Anderson. Relatives and Friends are invited to call from 12-2pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Son/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. A memorial service will follow at 2pm. Burial will be private. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harlowe-jacox
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 1, 2019