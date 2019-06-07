Greenwich, NY - Harold “Dan” Roys, 66, of Hogsback Road, passed away Wednesday (June 5, 2019) at his residence.Born on Aug. 24, 1952 in Louisville, KY, he was the son of Eva L. (Weale) Roys and the late Harold Eugene Roys.Dan was an industrial drafting designer for many years. He had worked with various area companies, including Espey Manufacturing, Eveready in Bennington, VT, General Electric in Schenectady and Zak Inc. of Green Island.In addition to his mother of Kirkwood, NY, survivors include his wife of 33 years, Shelley (Kirkpatrick) Roys, whom he married on June 28, 1985; four sons, Sean and Anthony Roys of Limerick, Ireland, Darren and Daniel Roys of California; one brother, David E. Roys of Florida, one aunt, Nancy Wellman of Kirkwood, 14 grandchildren and his longtime companion and man’s best friend, his beloved dog Bailey.Relatives and friends may call from 10am to 12noon Wednesday (June 12, 2019) at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Funeral services will follow at noon at the funeral home and burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Avenue.Memorials may be made in his name to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, (415 Crossways Park Dr., Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or www.lustgarten.org).Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harold-dan-roys Published in The Saratogian on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary