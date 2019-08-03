|
South Glens Falls - Harriet L. Crimmins, 95, passed away on Wednesday, July 30, 2019, in Saratoga Hospital.Born Nov. 7, 1923 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Bertha (LaLonde) Gamache. She grew up in Hudson Falls with her sister Jeanette Bancroft and her brother Marcel Gamache who predeceased her. She was married to William T. Nolan and Paul Crimmins who also predeceased her.Harriet worked for many years at General Electric in Fort Edward as a winder. She enjoyed and took pride in her work until retirement.Most of her life she lived in South Glens Falls in a house she built with her first husband, William. She was very fortunate to be surrounded by wonderful neighbors and she treasured their friendship.Harriet was a very stylish, wonderful woman with an incredibly vivacious and positive attitude. All who knew her were aware of her sincere, kind, and giving personality.She never hesitated to try new things. Harriet loved vacationing in Maine, boogie boarding, and a good lobster roll. She had a passion for both her vegetable garden and flower garden and was particularly fond of her rhubarb. She was also a bit of a competitor when it came to family games and she may have even been known to cheat a “little bit”.Harriet also donated her time at the Senior Center in South Glens Falls for many years. She was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls and loved her family dearly.She is predeceased by her daughter, Carole Hawkins.She is survived by her children Patrick Nolan (Wack), (Jan Whitney, Roslyn Garlitz Nolan), Margaret Morris (Richard), and Nancy Shea (Greg). Her grandchildren, Cassie Hedrick (Ron), Laurie Baldwin (Steve), Lisa Lambert (Kenny), Cherie Butler (John), Cindy Hawkins (Griff), Meg Gundersen (Seth), Mike Morris (Heather), Katherine Tartaglione (Rob) and Kelly Katz (Elliot); and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Larry Hawkins.Friends may call from 10am to 12pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave. South Glens Falls, NY 12803.A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 12pm following the calling hours at the church with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, officiating.Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Harriet’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harriet-l-crimmins
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 4, 2019