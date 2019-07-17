Home

Tunison Funeral Home
105 Lake Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-0440
Harriet L. Evers

Harriet L. Evers Obituary
Scotia, NY - Harriet L. Evers passed away peacefully with her family by her side on, July 15, 2019. She was 83. Born on June 2, 1936, in Edwards, NY, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Ruth Sibley.Harriet enjoyed her career with the county of Rockland as a Senior Clerk for many years. She loved retirement more. Harriet loved to read and enjoyed going to see plays at the theater with her family. Harriet loved the time she spent traveling, to places such as: Australia and Germany.Harriet is predeceased by the love of her life, Donald.She leaves behind her son Eric (Nicole) Evers and grandson Jack, of Middle Grove, NY. Brothers: Steven (Nora) Evers of California, Jeff (Beth) Evers of Louisiana, and Lance Evers of Louisiana. Harriet will be greatly missed by all her brothers, sisters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A visitation for family and friends will be held on, Friday July 19, 2019, from 11-12pm, with a service at 12pm. Burial next to her husband, Donald will be at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 1:30pm.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to, Joan Nicole Prince Home 22 Glenview Dr. Scotia, NY 12302 joannicoleprincehome.orgOnline remembrances may be made at, www.tunisonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harriet-l-evers
Published in The Saratogian on July 18, 2019
