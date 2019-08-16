|
Wilton, NY – Harry Gifford Bull of Davidson Drive passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019. Born October 24, 1927 in West Hebron, NY, he was the son of late Clarence and Grace Clute Bull. Harry married Virginia Covell on December 22, 1945. He retired from New York Telephone after 45 years. He was a member of the Wilton Grange and Greenfield Masonic Lodge. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1946 on the USS California. In addition to his parents, Harry was predeceased by his wife Virginia; brothers LD, Fred and Harold and sisters Lydia Covell and Jean Bush. Harry is survived by one daughter, Sherian Charbonneau; three sons, Harry Gifford Jr, Keith and Gary; one brother Carl and his sister Lillian; his grandchildren, Noah and Seth Charbonneau, Tara and Matt Bull, Brandy, Cycora, and Brooke Bull and Lance and Brett Bull and great-grandchildren Megan, Markari, Addison, Colton, Cody and Aliey. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). A Masonic funeral service will take place at 6:30pm. A funeral home service will be held at 10am Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Burial with military honors will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, Saratoga Springs, NY. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/harry-gifford-bull-sr
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 18, 2019