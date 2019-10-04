|
Helen E. Woods, 94, a resident of Washington Center and formerly of Greenwich and Quaker Springs, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 2, 2019.She was born October 24, 1924 in Greenfield Center, NY to the late Arthur and Nina (Hathaway) Jones.Helen graduated from high school in 1942 and later married the love of her life Charles J.E. Woods in 1955 and together they had 4 children. She was a faithful member of the Quaker Springs United Methodist Church for many years. She served in the American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit #515, Elks Auxiliary #2223, Old Saratoga Seniors Group, and for over 28 years in the Easton Greenwich Rescue Squad. Helen enjoyed bowling and collecting antique canning jars which were displayed yearly at the Washington County Fair. Spending time with her grandchildren was her favorite pastime, as well as watching her birds and working hard in her garden.In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Charles J.E. Woods; siblings Harold F. Jones, Neva Thompson, Gladys M. Jones and Arlene Butler.Survivors include her children, Donald C. Woods of Rochester, NY, Bruce A. (Marybeth) Woods of Latham, David G. Woods of Summerville, SC, and Joyce (Frank) Kranitz of Quaker Springs, NY; grandchildren William (Liz) Purcell, Christine (Josh) Greeno-Johnston, Katy Greeno, Thomas Greeno, Sarah Woods, John Greeno, and Michael Woods.A funeral service will be held at 10am Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St, Greenwich, NY, 12834 with Celebrant Jason M. Easton officiating.She will be laid to rest next to her husband following the service at 11:30 am at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.Family and friends may call from 5 to 8pm on Monday October 7, 2019 at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers donations in Helen's name may be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Greenwich, NY, 12834.The family would like to thank the staff at the Washington Center for their kindness and care of Helen.Online condolences and messages to the family can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 5, 2019