Saratoga Springs, NY- Helen Hawthorne Smead, 96, died Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Wesley Health Care Center surrounded by love.She was born July 18, 1922 to Guy S. and Susie Ferguson Hawthorne. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, S. Richard Smead: three brothers, John, Guy Jr. and Robert; and one sister Jane Hawkins Fuller. She is survived by one sister, Doris L. Hawthorne; a sister-in-law Jane Hawthorne; seventeen nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews and her loving family on Victoria 2 at Wesley Health Care Center.For many years, Helen served in several capacities in the Order of the Amaranth and the Order of the Eastern Star. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church, 175 5th Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wesley Health Care Center, 131 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church.Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke and Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway Saratoga Springs. (518-584-5373)Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/helen-hawthorne-smead Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary