Saratoga Springs - Helen Isner Connolly, 92, died on Thursday morning February 21, 2019 in her home with family at her side. Helen was born in Jacksonville, Florida on June 21, 1926 to the late Earl and Edith Cossaboom. As the daughter of a hospitality family, her generosity to others was consistently evident through family, church and volunteer work.Helen met her husband, James, at the age of 20 when they were both working on Cape Cod – Jim, hauling fish and Helen, waiting tables at a restaurant managed by her father. Jim and Helen raised a family of six children, primarily in Scotia, New York, where she worked for the Scotia, Schenectady and Mohawk Valley Libraries. They spent their retirement years together on Cape Cod where their hearts first joined.Family was her pride. After Jim’s passing in October 2000, she returned to upstate New York to be closer to her children and their families. She was an avid reader and would be the one in conversation to state the correct history reference, the definition of an obscure word, or little-known fact on a vast array of topics. She was a quiet observer of life and a deep listener. She left an impact on all who met her and was considered elegant, intelligent, articulate and honest. Helen will be remembered for her understated, yet profound, wisdom and her dry wit.Helen is predeceased by her husband James Connolly and brother William Cossaboom. She is survived by her six children; M. Lynne (husband Buzz) of Schenectady, Kerry of Saratoga Springs, J. Michael of Novato, California, Kathleen of Saratoga Springs, Timothy (wife Judith) of Schenectady, and Terence (wife Lisa) of Saratoga Springs, nine grandchildren; Charisse, Keith, Martha, Diane, Ana, Elizabeth, Erin, Daniel and Evan, and four great-grandchildren; Rosie, Nova, Gracie and Aliza. She is also survived by her bother-in-law, Louis Connolly (Judi).Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7pm on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff, Inc. Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway. Saratoga Springs. NY.A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10am on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs NY.Burial will be held later in the spring at the Massachusetts National Cemetery on Cape Cod.In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 https://donate.givetocommunityhospice.org or to Food for the Poor https://www.foodforthepoor.org.Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/helen-isner-connolly Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary