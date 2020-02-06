Home

Helen Marie Boyd


1939 - 2020
Helen Marie Boyd Obituary
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Helen Marie Boyd, (nee Keohane), passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on Monday, February 3, 2020.Helenwas born on May 5, 1939 in Washington Heights, NY, the daughter of the late Daniel Keohane and Ellen Jane Nesdale. Helen was a senior clerk for the Bergen City Board of Social Services in Paramus, NJ for 26 years prior to retiring. She was an avid crafter and gardener. She also loved travelingwith her husband. Helen was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She greatly enjoyed her children and grandchildren. Helen is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andrew Boyd and dearsister, Jean Dalton.Helen is survived by her daughters, Jane Quinn, Julie Quinn-Muns; sisters, Susan Donovan, Joan Mills;brother-in-law Richard Dalton; grandchildren, Courtney Muns, Alexis Muns; many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly. There will be a private family service at a later date.The family extends a sincere thank you to the Saratoga Community Hospice:Jean,Margaret, Darlene, Kelli and the staff for all theirsupportand compassion. A special thank you is sent to Hospice volunteer, Joan Dickens.Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/helen-marie-boyd
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 7, 2020
