Saratoga Springs, NY - Helene (Lee) M. Gary, 88, of Saratoga Springs, passed peacefully on Nov. 30, 2020. Born and raised in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Helen (Bessmer) Gerwin and is predeceased by her husband, George B. Gary and granddaughter Helen Watson. She is survived by her six children, Lisa, Bernard, Andrew, Arthur, Adam and Monica (Kevin) Watson; grandchildren Marie (Eddie) Plefka, Sean and Eric Watson, Adam G. Gary, Jennifer Russell, and great-grandson Kevin Plefka. Lee worked for many years in the Race Secretary’s office at the Saratoga Harness Track. She was a loving wife and mother and will be deeply missed. There are no calling hours and services will be private. Contributions can be made in memory of Lee to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home of 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373).Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/helene-gary