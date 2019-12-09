|
Helene M. Gray, was born in Elizabethtown, NY on August 7, 1942 and found her peace on November 28, 2019. She was 77 years old.Daughter of John T. "Jack" and Bertha (Gill) Crowley, Sr., both deceased. Helene was also pre-deceased by her brother John T. "Thomas", his wife Nancy (Haley) Crowley, Jr., and their daughter Kristin Comparato (Joseph).Helene is survived by her beloved husband Paul Gray, her children Michelle Gizzi Hall and Robert Gizzi, Jr. (Kimberly), step children Nathaniel Gray (Jill), Christine Vaughn (David) and Kerith Duker. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Dale, Dalton and Dylan Hall, Tyler and Kaitlyn Gizzi and Olivia and Elliot Gray. She is also survived by her nieces Lori Warner (Robert), Meghan Hylton (Derrick) and her nephew John "Tom" Crowley (Dawn).Helene was well known for her beautiful gardens and love of flowers which she happily shared each year during her epic porch parties, her dedication to her community through her work at the Renew thrift shop and her love of all things furry through her many cat adoptions through the North Country SPCA.The family asks that you wear your brightest colors to a celebration of Helene's life on Saturday December 14, 11:00 a.m., at St. John's Episcopal Church, Essex. Reception at the church to follow immediately.In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Helene's name to the North Country SPCA or Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue. http://www.lastingmemories.com/helene-m-gray
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 10, 2019