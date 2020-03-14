|
BALLSTON SPA:Henrietta Alston, age 98, peacefully passed away at home on Monday, March 9, 2020 with her family at her side.She was born on October 6, 1921 in Saratoga Springs, the daughter of the late Emory Daggs and Maud Wicks.Henrietta graduated from Cordoza High School; she was the third in the top of her class.Henrietta was a manager at Macy’s Department store for many years. After retiring she worked for Prestige Food Services. She enjoyed spending time with family, crocheting, knitting and helping others.Henrietta is survived by her son, William VanDerburg and daughter-in-law, Cherrie VanDerburg; grandchildren, Erica Burnside (Terry), William VanDerburg II, Rahshida Jean, Jose Kabeer, Connor VanDerburg; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Tayler, Hailey Marquis, Wyatt and many friends who will miss her dearly.She is preceded in death by her first husband, William VanDerburg, second husband, Albert Alston; son, Gordon VanDerburg, brothers Emory Jr., Robert, Joseph, Donald, Richard; sisters, Margaret Caron and Ethel Falby.A funeral service will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 2 pm to 3 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Henrietta to the Saratoga Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/henrietta-alston
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 15, 2020