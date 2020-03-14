Home

Henry J. Schweikert III Obituary
Halfmoon, NY - Henry J. Schweikert, III., passed away peacefully on Monday March 9, 2020. He was born in Queens, NY on October 6 1950 to Henry and Barbara (Schaefer) Schweikert.He was a graduate of Elmont High School in Elmont, NY. He enlisted in the US army in 1971 and served honorably during the Vietnam War before an honorable discharged in 1976. He worked for Federal Express on Long Island for 20 years and after retiring In 1985 Henry then moved to upstate NY to start his own construction business, Hank & Sons, which he ran for 25 years. He loved spending time with his family, especially hunting and fishing with his boys Henry Schweikert IV and Jake Schweikert. He could always be found tinkering on old cars, spending time on the ocean and riding his Indian motorcycle and traveling across the country he loved so much with his wife Jayne. He was a jack-of-all-trades and a master craftsman of the highest order. He touched many hearts wherever he went always wearing a bright smile. He was a member of Henry Cornell American Legion Post 234 and Chandler Young AMVETS post, Nassau, NY.He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Barbara Schweikert, sister Pauline Premore and nephew, Kevin Premore. He is survived by his wife, Jayne Schweikert, sons: Henry Schweikert (Billie-Jo) and Jake Schweikert, Mitchell (Allie), Ben, and Michael Harling; sister, Loretta Villani, and brother in law Jack Premore. He loved being an Opa to his 3 grandchildren: Mitchell, Charlie, and Reagan Harling.Memorial Services will be observed on Sunday March 22 at 1pm with a celebration of life and military honors at Henry Cornell American Legion Post 234, 23 Pleasant Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the NRA and Paralyzed Veterans Association.For on-line condolences please visit: http://www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/henry-j-schweikert-iii
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 15, 2020
