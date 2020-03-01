|
Stillwater: Henry O. Livingston, 84, of Hudson Ave., died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.Born April 29, 1935 in Schoharie, he was the son of Henry and Anita (Patterson) Livingston.Henry was a tree specialist and climber for Donovan Tree Service of Mechanicville. He loved car racing and enjoyed cheering on his favorite driver, Jack Johnson, during Friday evening races.Survivors include his four children: Roger (Ellen) Livingston of Latham, Debra Livingston of Schenectady, Dennis (Lisa) Livingston of Altamont and Barbara (Stephanie) Livingston of Clifton Park; his sister, Joyce (James) Erceg of Saratoga Springs; several loving grandchildren and one niece.Along with his parents, Henry was predeceased by a daughter, Darlene Livingston and sister, Sandra Livingston.A private graveside service will be held in the Spring at Cobleskill Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Assoc., 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205.Arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm Street, Cobleskill, NY 12043.Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/henry-o-livingston
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 2, 2020