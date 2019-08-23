|
|
BALLSTON SPA - Herbert D. Palmieri, age 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Ballston Spa, NY.He was born on December 11, 1934 in Jamaica Queens, NY, the son of the late Vincent Palmieri, Sr. and Letha Yost Palmieri.Herbert was a Machinist at the Scott Paper Company in Ft. Edward for many years prior to his retirement. He was a devoted member of the Maple Ave. Fire Department in Saratoga Springs. He loved fishing, bowling and his CB Radio. Most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren, whom he cherished.He is survived by his loving wife Catherine Palmieri; son, Vincent E. Palmieri (Jenna); daughter, Deborah Sekulski (Michael); brother James Palmieri (Laura), Gerald Palmieri of Florida; grandchildren, Justin Cummings, Joshua Cummings, Bronwyn Palmieri and many friends who will miss him dearly.A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 11 am to 12:45 pm at the funeral home prior to the service.Interment with Military honors will be held at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871 following the service.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/herbert-d-palmieri
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 25, 2019