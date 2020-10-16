Howard Anton Mierek, passed away on August 22, 2020, was born on April 8,1946, the oldest child of Valenty and Mary Pohl Mierek in Boonville, New York. He grew up on a dairy farm midway between Ava and West Branch, New York. He is predeceased by James and Jerome and survived by Priscilla Johnson of Norwich, NY, Charles of Spartanburg, SC and Lyle of Ava, NY. His education started at West Leyden Central School and he graduated from Rome Catholic High School. He graduated with a BA in mathematics and political economy from SUNY at Albany. He earned MS degrees in advanced mathematics, econometrics and tax accounting from SUNY Albany and New York University. Howard worked for nearly 40 years for the New York State Senate and Assembly starting as an auditor with the Legislative Committee on Expenditure Review and retired as the Audit and Insurance Director for the State Worker’s Compensation Board. He was a member of retired legislative employee groups and was involved in groups associated with former Governor Pataki administration officials. During his retirement he operated his accounting and tax services company in Delmar, NY with his dear friend Sheila Morgan Galvin of the Galvin Law Firm. He was an associate member of the AICPA. He remained active politically throughout his life and was proud that he had been a delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention. For many decades he was a volunteer firefighter in several different departments, most recently with the Wilton, NY Fire Department and attended many specialized training sessions locally and out-of-state. He maintained his membership in the Fire Chiefs’ organization. He was very proud that until this year, he maintained his status as an active qualified Interior Firefighter through age 73. He was also an active member of the Red Knights (firefighter motorcycle group). He also had been active in a number of groups including the Professional Bull Riders, He was proud of the fact that he took up bull riding, taking his professional bull riding training in Texas when he was age 58 and 59. Howard also had been directly involved in the Rodeo at Lake George. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed target practice and was a member of the Watervliet Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed snowmobiling, including multi-day cross-country trips. He had enjoyed snow skiing, only recently giving it up. He was an accomplished skydiver and he held his commercial pilot's license. Howard was an avid reader, in particular historical treatises and biographies, with a special interest in German and English history. He relished a good debate about politics. He loved going out to dinner, especially at his favorite restaurants. He enjoyed trips to London and all types of travel, including cruises. Especially memorable were the July 4th New England - Canada cruises on the Cunard Queen Mary 2 with his very special friend Carol Meyer. He particularly enjoyed his visits to the Mount Washington Hotel, at Mount Washington, New Hampshire, with its historical significance as the site of the 1944 Bretton Woods Agreement and establishment of an international foreign monetary exchange system. He also reveled in going to Williamsburg, Virginia, with both its historical sites and visiting Busch Gardens with its many roller coaster rides. He had friends from many walks of life and was enthusiastic about the Western lifestyle. He enjoyed time spent with his friends on ranches. He had a fondness for animals, especially horses, dogs, and cats. http://www.lastingmemories.com/howard-anton-mierek