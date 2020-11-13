Delmar - Howard Anton Mierek passed away on Aug. 22, 2020. Howard was born on April 8,1946, the oldest child of Valenty and Mary Pohl Mierek in Boonville, New York. He grew up on a dairy farm midway between Ava and West Branch, New York. Howard worked for nearly 40 years for the New York State Senate and Assembly starting as an auditor with the Legislative Committee on Expenditure Review and retired as the Audit and Insurance Director for the State Worker’s Compensation Board. He was a member of retired legislative employee groups and was involved in groups associated with former Governor Pataki administration officials. Addition information may be found at: MIEREK.COM/HOWARD