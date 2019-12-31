|
|
Saratoga Springs: Howard Clay Bishop, age 89, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Wesley Healthcare Center.He was born on February 18, 1930 in Port Jefferson NY, the son of the late William Haven Bishop and Harriett Kemble Bishop.Clay retired from Warren and Washington County BOCES in 1982. He previously was the Assistant Superintendent of Schools for The Saratoga Springs School district. As a graduate of Brockport State and Syracuse University (Ph.D.) Clay started teaching and later went into Administration. Working for Florida State University, Albany State University, and The New York State Dept. of Education were some of the highlights of his career in Higher Education. Playing golf, tennis, hunting and fishing were among his favorite pass times.Clay is survived by his wife, Shirley Bishop; daughters, Kathleen Bishop (Jim Jones), Barbara Bishop (Mareky Onyewu); sons, John Bishop (Anne Bishop), Todd Bishop (Linda Bishop); grandchildren, Elizabeth Sharts (Eric Lyday), Graham Sharts (Sarah Sharts), Jack Bishop (Kristin Bishop), Ben Bishop (Megan Bishop), Patrick Bishop (Krystina Bishop), Will Bishop (Hunter Salem), Danielle Bishop (Michael Benedict), Jillian Bishop; great-grandchildren, Boe Bishop, Cole Bishop, and Sullivan Bishop.His brother William Haven Bishop Jr. precedes him in death.A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 11:00 am to 12:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.For online condolences please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/howard-clay-bishop
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 2, 2020