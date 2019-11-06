|
|
GANSEVOORT: Howard J. Dumont, age 87, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Albany Medical Center due to injuries he sustained when he was struck by a car on the afternoon of Friday, September 25th.He was a lifelong area resident, born in Saratoga Springs on September 28, 1932, the son of the late Lewis Dumont and Madeleine Bootier Dumont.Howard was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School, class of 1950. After graduating he was proud to service his country in the US Airforce during the Korean War and one tour in Alaska. Howard was a Lab Tech for Finch Pruyn for 26 years, retiring in 1994. Following his retirement, he continued to do what he enjoyed the most, spending time with his wife Phyllis playing cards and socializing with their friends. Howard and Phyllis led an active life. He also enjoyed traveling, especially his two trips to Hawaii.Howard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis Dumont; daughter, Debra Crandall (William); son, William Dumont (Shirley); grandchildren, Kelly Crandall (Rob Barlin) Nichole Dumont, William Dumont, Jr. (Teyanna), Miranda Meader; 4 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly.He is preceded in death by his brothers, Harold Dumont, Donald Dumont and an infant daughter.A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Family and friends may call from 10:00 am to 11:45 am prior to the service at the funeral home.A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Gurn Springs Cemetery, Ballard Road, Wilton NY.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/howard-j-dumont
Published in The Saratogian on Nov. 10, 2019