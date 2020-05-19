SARATOGA SPRINGS - Howard Lee Goodwin, age 76, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Albany Medical Center.He was born on July 2, 1943 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the son of the late Howard T. Goodwin and Wanda Schermerhorn Goodwin.Howard Lee is survived by his wife Theresa P. Goodwin; son Joshua M.Goodwin of Savannah, GA; nephew/godson, Alan Piotrowski; nephews Christopher, Corky and Jann Kasey Dorr and many friends who will miss him dearly.He is preceded in death by son, Robert G. Goodwin and his sister Nancy Goodwin Dorr.Howard was a Turbine planner for General Electric for many years priorto retiring. He loved fishing, especially ice fishing and hunting. Heenjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a member ofthe Eagles Club, the SaraSpa Rod and Gun Club, Kayaderosseras Fish and Game Club and the GE Quarter Century Club.A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 atCompassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or MarionAve.), Saratoga Springs, NY with Father Juanito Asprec officiating.Family and friends may call from 10 am to 11:45 am prior to the service at the funeral home.The CDC has recommended we limit attendance in the funeral home to 10 people at a time. We still remain subject to social distancing directives that are set in place. We ask you to please be mindful of the situation, and we thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of every guest.For online condolences, please visitwww.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/howard-lee-goodwin
Published in The Saratogian from May 19 to May 20, 2020.