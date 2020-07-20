1/
Howard P. "Bud" Armbruster
1944 - 2020
WILTON, NY- Howard P. “Bud” Armbruster, Jr., age 75, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home in Wilton, N.Y. with his family at his side. He was born on Sept. 27, 1944 in Waterbury, Conn., the son of the late Howard P. Armbruster, Sr. and Eleanor Glennon Armbruster. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Howard’s name can be made to the Kokoro Healing Foundation, 559 Rowland St. Saratoga Spring, N.Y. 12866. https://www.kokorohealingfoundation.org/donate. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/howard-p-armbruster


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
