Ingrid Paula Boyko (née Braun) passed away on February 2, 2020 in her home in North Fort Myers, FL at the age of 65. She was born on July 28, 1954 in Midland, MI to Christian and Ursula Braun, and was the oldest of four sisters. She was affectionately nicknamed Ingie by younger sisters who could not yet pronounce her name, and that name stuck with her always. After moving to Goshen, IN and New Orleans, LA, the family settled in LaFayette, NY when Ingrid was in the sixth grade. She graduated from LaFayette High School in 1972, and maintained friendships with schoolmates throughout her life.Ingrid completed two years of college before moving to Germany to study at the University of Mainz at Germersheim, and then to Switzerland where she attended and graduated from the Schweizerische Hotelfachschule Luzern. In Switzerland she met and married her first husband, with whom she had one daughter, Carina Michelle Bieri. Forever after, Carina has been the light of her mother’s life.The family moved back to the U.S. in 1981, eventually settling in Saratoga Springs, NY. While raising her daughter there, Ingrid also earned a B.A. in Business and German from Skidmore College, and subsequently worked for a large multi-office dental practice as Practice Manager. After her first marriage ended, Ingrid continued to live and work in the Saratoga area, where she met the love of her life, her soulmate and second husband F. Craig Boyko. They were married at Grey Lodge in the Catskill Mountains on July 12, 2008.Ingrid and Craig lived in Broadalbin, NY and then Ballston Spa, NY during the first years of their marriage. They were active in their church at Pine Knolls Alliance in South Glens Falls, and formed many close lasting friendships there. In 2014 they retired and moved to Herons Glen in North Fort Myers, FL, near to where her daughter Carina lives. Ingrid, who was always very physically active and a lover of the outdoors, enjoyed learning the game of golf, through which she and Craig made wonderful new friendships. She also loved various crafts, and her home is adorned with many beautiful and meaningful reminders that she created of happy times and places. Throughout her life Ingrid loved dogs and welcomed several into her family, including two Black Labrador puppies she raised for Guiding Eyes for the Blind.Most of all, Ingrid was about love of family and friends. She was funny, fun-loving, and mischievous. She was kind, loving, giving, generous of spirit, and a source of inspiration to all who knew her.Ingrid is survived by her loving husband Craig; her mother Ursula Braun; her daughter Carina; her sisters and brothers-in-law Helga and Wayne Lilley, Tina and Paul Tison, Maria and Mark Crispell; her niece Katie; her nieces and their husbands Tori and Joey, Anna and Shane; her nephew Nate; Craig’s children, whom she loved dearly; and great-nieces Gianna and Alex. She was predeceased by her father Christian Braun in 1999. She will be greatly missed by all, and she is in our hearts forever.According to Ingrid’s wishes, a memorial service will be held at the Pine Knolls Alliance Church, 614 Gansevoort Road in South Glens Falls, NY on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Her family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to (WWW.LLS.ORG/ways-to-donate). http://www.lastingmemories.com/ingrid-paula-boyko
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 9, 2020