Ballston Spa, NY - Irene Jasikoff passed peacefully at home, in the arms of Christ, surrounded by her loving family on June 9th, 2020. She faced her final days, as she did her whole life, head on, a final lesson on how to live an incredible life.The family was blessed with a Mom that made them feel special, because she listened, believed in them, and was always encouraging them that nothing was beyond reach. She shared her incredible strength, confidence, and never-ending love, with her family and will be greatly missed.She is survived by her children, Lou Jasikoff, Tom Jasikoff (Pam), Barbara Nochisaki (Bill), Christine Jasikoff, 11 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.A funeral mass will be held at Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Rt. 9, Round Lake, N.Y. at 10:30AM on Monday.She will be laid to rest next to her husband, and lifetime partner, at the Saratoga National Cemetery on Monday, after mass, and followed by a family gathering celebrating a life well lived. For directions or to light a candle visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/irene-jasikoff
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.